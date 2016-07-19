FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital Corp announces new $22 mln credit facility
July 19, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital Corp announces new $22 mln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Founders Advantage Capital Corp

* Says ATB has agreed to provide corporation a new $22 million credit facility

* Founders advantage capital corp says borrowings from facility a and facility b will be used to repay corporation's existing $20 million bridge loan

* Founders advantage capital corp. Announces new credit facility

* New $22 million credit facility comprised of a $17 million revolving facility and a $5 million non-revolving facility

* Atb facilities are secured by a pledge of corp's interest in dlc and general security agreement over all of corp's assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

