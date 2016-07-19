FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners Q2 EPS $0.75 excluding items
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners Q2 EPS $0.75 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :

* Net interest income for quarter ended june 30, 2016 increased to $75.0 million, compared to $73.9 million for q1 of 2016

* Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per common share to be paid on aug. 26, 2016

* Anticipate improvement in future performance of non-prime consumer auto portfolio going forward

* Pnfp reports diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for 2q 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 revenue $107.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pnfp reports diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for 2q 2016

* Pinnacle financial partners inc says board of directors increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per common share

* Qtrly Shr Excluding Merger-Related charges, $0.75

* Q2 revenue view $104.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.