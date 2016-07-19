BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners Q2 EPS $0.75 excluding items

July 19 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :

* Net interest income for quarter ended june 30, 2016 increased to $75.0 million, compared to $73.9 million for q1 of 2016

* Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per common share to be paid on aug. 26, 2016

* Anticipate improvement in future performance of non-prime consumer auto portfolio going forward

* Pnfp reports diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for 2q 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 revenue $107.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pnfp reports diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for 2q 2016

* Pinnacle financial partners inc says board of directors increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per common share

* Qtrly Shr Excluding Merger-Related charges, $0.75

* Q2 revenue view $104.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)