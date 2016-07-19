BRIEF-Beasley Broadcast to acquire Greater Media

July 19 (Reuters) - Beasley Broadcast Group Inc :

* Under terms of agreement, greater media shareholders are expected to receive approximately $100 million in cash

* Beasley will refinance approximately $80 million of debt of greater media.

* In connection with acquisition, beasley will initially acquire 21 radio stations in seven markets including four new markets

* Beasley intends to divest certain radio stations in charlotte, nc to obtain fcc approval of proposed transaction

* Greater media shareholders are expected to receive approximately $25 million in shares of company’s class a common stock

* Beasley broadcast group inc says transaction increases broadcast portfolio by approximately 40%

* Beasley shareholders,greater media shareholders to hold approximately 81% and 19%, respectively, of beasley’s outstanding shares

* Rockdale partners is acting as financial advisor to greater media and debevoise & plimpton llp is acting as its legal counsel

* Beasley broadcast group to acquire greater media, inc.

* Beasley broadcast group inc says intends to fund acquisition through borrowings under a new credit facility

* Shareholders of greater media will receive net cash proceeds from sale of its tower assets, estimated to be about $20 million

* Beasley broadcast group inc says RBC capital markets and u.s. Bank have provided committed financing in support of acquisition

* Transaction, which has been approved by boards of directors of both beasley and greater medi

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to beasley’s operating results immediately upon closing

* Greater media shareholders will have right to appoint 1 member to beasley board which will expand size of board to nine members

* Beasley will initially also acquire three markets where company has existing operations

* RBC capital markets is acting as financial advisor to beasley broadcast group and Latham & Watkins Llp is acting as legal counsel