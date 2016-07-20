FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-New oriental Q4 net income per ADS attributable to new oriental $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

* Q4 net income per ads attributable to new oriental $0.27

* Not including impact from depreciation of renminbi against dollar, projected q1 revenue growth rate 18% to 22%

* New oriental announces results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended may 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $394.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $389.7 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $508.9 million to $527.3 million

* Q4 non-gaap net income per ads attributable to new oriental $0.29

* Sees q1 2017 revenue to be in the range of $508.9 million to $527.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

