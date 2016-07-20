FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Polaris Industries posts Q2 earnings of $1.09/share
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polaris Industries posts Q2 earnings of $1.09/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc:

* Polaris reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy2016 earnings per share $6.00 to $6.30

* Sees fy2016 sales down 2 percent

* Q2 sales $1.131 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 billion

* Motorcycle sales increased 23% during quarter

* Lowering and narrowing guidance range for full year 2016 earnings to $6.00 to $6.30 per diluted share

* Lowering and narrowing guidance range for full year 2016 total company sales in range of down 2% to flat for full year 2016.

* Sees 2016 global adjacent market sales up mid-teens percent

* Sees 2016 ORV/Snowmobile sales down mid-single digits percent; sees 2016 motorcycle sales up double-digits percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.26, revenue view $4.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

