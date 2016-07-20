FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jakks Pacific posts Q2 loss of $0.27/share
July 20, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jakks Pacific posts Q2 loss of $0.27/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc:

* Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for q2 2016 increased 8 percent to $141.0 million from $131.1 million reported in comparable period in 2015

* Jakks pacific inc says reiterating 2016 guidance

* Q2 revenue view $134.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jakks Pacific Inc says Q2 inventory levels declined 22 percent year over year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

