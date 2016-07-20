BRIEF-TE Connectivity posts Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.08/share

July 20 (Reuters) - Te Connectivity Ltd:

* TE Connectivity posts fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.08

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.23

* Sees fy2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.13 to $5.19

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.10 to $1.16

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $3.25 billion to $3.45 billion

* Sees fy2016 sales up 11 percent

* Sees fy2016 sales $12.15 billion to $12.35 billion

* Q3 sales $3.12 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.13 billion

* For full year, reiterating adjusted EPS guidance

* For Q4, expect adjusted EPS of $1.17 to $1.23 on sales of $3.25 billion to $3.45 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.98, revenue view $12.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TE Connectivity Ltd qtrly total company orders were $2.9 billion, up seven percent sequentially, excluding subcom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: