July 20 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline LLC:

* Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline announces open season to transport light crude from Colorado to Oklahoma

* Pony express expects open season to end on Aug. 31, 2016

* Light crude petroleum, also known as condensate, will be batched as fourth common quality stream on pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)