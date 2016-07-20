FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halliburton Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co :

* Halliburton announces second quarter 2016 results

* Completion and production (C&P) revenue in Q2 of 2016 was $2.1 billion, a decrease of $210 million, or 9%, from Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly revenue $3.84 billion, down 9 percent

* In eastern hemisphere, still seeing modest headwinds around pricing and activity

* Expect to see a modest uptick in rig count during second half of year in North America market

* "we believe North America market has turned"

* Recorded company-wide impairments and other charges in Q2 of 2016 of approximately $423 million, pre-tax

* During coming recovery, "plan to scale up our integrated delivery platform by addressing our product line building blocks one at a time"

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $3.73 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "our activity outlook has not changed and our strategy is working."

* Q2 revenue view $3.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Drilling and evaluation (D&E) revenue in Q2 of 2016 was $1.7 billion, a decrease of $153 million, or 8%, from Q1 of 2016

* "have been successful in winning market share during downturn" in the eastern hemisphere

* Aggregate impact of Q2 items is $3.1 billion, after-tax, or $3.59 per diluted share

* $423 million, pre-tax charge in quarter related to severance costs and asset impairments as company continued to right-size its cost structure

* Included in $423 million charge was fair market value adjustment, related to financing agreement co executed with customer in Venezuela Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

