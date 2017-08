July 20 (Reuters) - Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Secor will also be appointed to board of directors

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals appoints Alicia Secor president and chief executive officer

* Secor succeeds Frank Condella, who announced his intent to retire as Juniper's president and CEO earlier this year.