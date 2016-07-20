FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-M&T Bank Corp Q2 GAAP EPS $1.98
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-M&T Bank Corp Q2 GAAP EPS $1.98

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp

* Says net charge-offs of loans were $24 million during recent quarter, compared with $21 million in Q2 of 2015

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.98

* Tangible equity per common share rose 13 pct to $66.95 at recent quarter-end from $59.39 year earlier,was up 2 pct from $65.65 at March 31, 2016.

* m&t bank corporation announces second quarter results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $870 million in recent quarter, up 26 pct from $689 million in Q2 of 2015

* Says Q2 provision for credit losses was $32 million in Q2 of 2016, compared with $30 million in year-earlier quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

