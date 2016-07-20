FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stepan posts Q2 earnings of $1.21/share
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stepan posts Q2 earnings of $1.21/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Stepan Co:

* Stepan reports record second quarter and first half earnings

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

* Q2 earnings per share $1.21

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $453.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Effect of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net income by $0.03 per diluted share, versus prior year

* Qtrly net sales $454.6 million versus $452.4 million

* Higher sales volume in Q2 offset lower selling prices and negative impact of foreign currency translation

* Costs due to planned shutdown of Germany plant, higher depreciation costs, lower china construction activity to negatively impact balance of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

