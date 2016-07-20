FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Old Line Bancshares reports Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.28
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Old Line Bancshares reports Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Old Line Bancshares Inc

* Old Line Bancshares Inc reports strong organic loan growth of 5.63% and $3.1 million in net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.28

* Old line bancshares inc says total assets at june 30, 2016 increased by $79.9 million compared to december 31, 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

