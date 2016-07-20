FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-St Jude Medical reports Q2 earnings per share $0.83
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-St Jude Medical reports Q2 earnings per share $0.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc

* Total crm sales were $395 million for q2 of 2016, an 8 percent decline compared with Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly international sales increased 10 percent as reported, or 7 percent on a comparable constant currency basis

* St. Jude medical reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 sales $1.562 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.55 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total cardiovascular sales were $319 million for Q2 of 2016, an increase of 1 percent compared to prior year quarter

* Due to planned merger with Abbott, St. Jude Medical is withdrawing financial guidance for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.