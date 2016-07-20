BRIEF-Webster Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.53

July 20 (Reuters) - Webster Financial Corp

* Webster reports 2016 second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 revenue rose 8.6 percent to $242 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total loans were $16.3 billion compared to $15.9 billion at march 31, 2016 and $14.8 billion a year ago

* Webster Financial Corp qtrly net interest income was $176.9 million versus $163.5 million last year

* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.08 percent compared to 3.05 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)