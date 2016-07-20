FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amphenol says Q2 GAAP earnings was $0.65/ share
July 20, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amphenol says Q2 GAAP earnings was $0.65/ share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.58

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $1.548 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion

* Amphenol corp says reported qtrly results above high end of guidance for Q2 2016

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $2.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $1.543 billion to $1.583 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.67 to $0.69

* Sees full-year 2016 sales $6.12 billion to $6.2 billion

* Full-year 2016 revenue view $6.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On a gaap basis, expect diluted EPS of $2.51 to $2.55 for full-year 2016

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.60 to $2.64

* Amphenol says "Current global economic environment remains volatile and uncertain." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

