#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ann Arbor announces definitive agreement to merge with Bank of Birmingham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Arbor Bancorp Inc:

* Arbor anticipates transaction to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 15%

* Bank of Ann arbor expands into Oakland County with definitive agreement to merge with Bank Of Birmingham

* All cash transaction valued at $16.50 per share, or approximately $33.3 million

* Rob Farr will continue to serve as president, Birmingham District, at Birmingham location following conclusion of transaction Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
