BRIEF-CP reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share of $2.15

July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :

* Qtrly operating ratio increased 110 basis points to 62 percent from 60.9 percent

* Q2 revenue challenges included lower-than-anticipated bulk volumes, wildfires in Northern Alberta, strengthened Canadian dollar

* Q2 earnings per share view C$2.01, revenue view C$1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CP reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share of $2.15; adjusted diluted EPS of $2.05

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.05

* Q2 earnings per share C$2.15

* Q2 revenue fell 12 percent to C$1.45 billion

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd qtrly operating ratio increased 110 basis points to 62 percent from 60.9 percent