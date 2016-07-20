FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CP reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share of $2.15
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CP reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share of $2.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :

* Qtrly operating ratio increased 110 basis points to 62 percent from 60.9 percent

* Q2 revenue challenges included lower-than-anticipated bulk volumes, wildfires in Northern Alberta, strengthened Canadian dollar

* Q2 earnings per share view C$2.01, revenue view C$1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CP reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share of $2.15; adjusted diluted EPS of $2.05

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.05

* Q2 earnings per share C$2.15

* Q2 revenue fell 12 percent to C$1.45 billion

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd qtrly operating ratio increased 110 basis points to 62 percent from 60.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.