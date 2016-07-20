BRIEF-Condor acquires new projects and expands Pucamayo Project

July 20 (Reuters) - Condor Resources Inc :

* Has decided to terminate their option to acquire an 85% interest in Condor De Oro project in Northern Peru

* Says successful on three of these applications with Peru government

* Says acquisition of three new projects named Humaya, Quilisane, and Huinac Punta

* Condor acquires new projects and expands the Pucamayo project

* Says applied to Peruvian government for award of mineral rights on five projects in Peru