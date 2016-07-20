FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Condor acquires new projects and expands Pucamayo Project
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Condor acquires new projects and expands Pucamayo Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Condor Resources Inc :

* Has decided to terminate their option to acquire an 85% interest in Condor De Oro project in Northern Peru

* Says successful on three of these applications with Peru government

* Says acquisition of three new projects named Humaya, Quilisane, and Huinac Punta

* Condor acquires new projects and expands the Pucamayo project

* Says applied to Peruvian government for award of mineral rights on five projects in Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

