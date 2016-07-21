FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Garnero Group Acquisition Company announces termination of investment agreement and provides information on liquidation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Garnero Group Acquisition Company announces termination of investment agreement and provides information on liquidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Garnero Group Acquisition Co

* As result of certain material breaches by Q1 Comercial De Roupas S.A. of agreement between parties, it has terminated deal

* Garnero group acquisition company announces termination of investment agreement and provides information on liquidation

* Terminated its previously announced proposed merger with grupo colombo

* Ggac's corporate existence will cease as of july 22, 2016 except for purposes of winding up its affairs and liquidating

* Share transfer books of ggac will be closed as of july 23, 2016

* Per-Share liquidation price will be approximately $10.05

* No payments will be made in respect of co's outstanding warrants, rights, to any of its initial shareholders securities owned by them prior to ipo

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.