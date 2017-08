July 20 (Reuters) - Oak Valley Bancorp :

* Says net interest income was $8,106,000 for three months ended june 30, 2016, compared to $7,542,000 for prior quarter

* Oak valley bancorp reports 2nd quarter results and announces cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24