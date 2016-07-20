BRIEF-Tractor Supply Co Q2 earnings per share $1.16

July 20 (Reuters) - Tractor Supply Co sees 2016 comparable store sales 2.5% - 3.5%

* Tractor supply company reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.85 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.85 billion

* Tractor Supply qtrly comparable store sales decreased 0.5%

* Anthony crudele has notified company that he plans to retire from his position as executive vice president, chief financial officer

* Tractor Supply Co says "also do not anticipate that a significant shift in sales will come into third quarter"

* Sees 2016 net sales $6.8 billion - $6.9 billion

* Sees 2016 comparable store sales growth 2.5% - 3.5%

* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share $3.35 - $3.40

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $230 million - $250 million

* Kurt D. Barton will succeed Mr. Crudele as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer

* Kurt D. Barton will succeed Mr. Crudele as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer