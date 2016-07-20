BRIEF-Plexus Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

July 20 (Reuters) - Plexus Corp :

* Plexus announces fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $668 million versus i/b/e/s view $655.4 million

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76 to $0.84 excluding items

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $655 million to $685 million

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $675.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S