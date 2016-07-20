FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Select Comfort Q2 earnings per share $0.03
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Select Comfort Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Select Comfort Corp

* Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.25 to $1.45

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 sales $277 million versus i/b/e/s view $283.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $65 million

* Select Comfort Corp says increase in outstanding share repurchase authorization to $300 million, effective at beginning of fiscal Q3

* Expects to generate more than $750 million in cash from operations from 2016 through 2019 by executing its consumer innovation strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
