July 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boston Private Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc :

* Aum increased to $27.3 billion in q2, up 2% from $26.8 billion in q1 of 2016

* Net interest income for q2 was $49.2 million, down 1% from $49.9 million for q1 of 2016

* Boston private financial holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest margin was 2.91% for q2, down five basis points from 2.96% for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

