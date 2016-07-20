FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Graco qtrly diluted EPS $0.89
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Graco qtrly diluted EPS $0.89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Graco Inc :

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.89

* Graco reports second quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.89

* Qtrly net sales $ 348.1 million versus $ 335.5 million

* "modest first half organic growth has resulted in a reduction in our full-year outlook for 2016"

* Graco inc says anticipate americas will grow low single digits for full year 2016

* Raising full-year outlook for emea region to low-to-mid single-digit growth

* Full-Year outlook for asia pacific region remains intact at low single digits

* Graco inc says "strong headwinds in our process segment are expected to persist into second half of year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.