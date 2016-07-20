BRIEF-Graco qtrly diluted EPS $0.89

July 20 (Reuters) - Graco Inc :
* Qtrly diluted eps $0.89
* Graco reports second quarter results
* Qtrly net sales $ 348.1 million versus $ 335.5 million
* "modest first half organic growth has resulted in a reduction in our full-year outlook for 2016"
* Graco inc says anticipate americas will grow low single digits for full year 2016
* Raising full-year outlook for emea region to low-to-mid single-digit growth
* Full-Year outlook for asia pacific region remains intact at low single digits
* Graco inc says "strong headwinds in our process segment are expected to persist into second half of year"