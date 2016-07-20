FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Badger Meter Q2 earnings per share $0.65
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Badger Meter Q2 earnings per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Badger Meter Inc :

* Badger Meter Inc says gross profit margin was 37.9% in q2 of 2016, compared to 35.5% for same quarter last year

* Badger meter reports record second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 sales $103.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gross profit margin was 37.9% in q2 of 2016, compared to 35.5% for same quarter last year

* Says higher q2 municipal water product sales more than offset lower sales of flow instrumentation products

* Says sales of flow instrumentation products continued to be impacted by softness in industrial markets company serves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.