July 20 (Reuters) - Lasalle Hotel Properties :

* Lasalle Hotel Properties reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.95

* Lasalle Hotel Properties qtrly FFO per share $0.92

* Lasalle hotel properties qtrly total revenue $351.1 million versus $341.4 million

* Lasalle Hotel Properties says lowering its 2016 anticipated capital expenditures to a range of $110.0 million to $130.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)