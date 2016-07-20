BRIEF-Datawatch reports Q3 loss per share of $0.45

July 20 (Reuters) - Datawatch Corp
* Datawatch announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.45
* Q3 revenue $7.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Initiated a process to explore and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for company
* Strategic alternatives to be considered may include acquisition or disposition of assets, joint ventures
* Strategic alternatives to be considered may include sale of company, alternative operating models or continuing with current business plan
* Canaccord Genuity is serving as financial advisor to company.