FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Datawatch reports Q3 loss per share of $0.45
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Datawatch reports Q3 loss per share of $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Datawatch Corp

* Datawatch announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.45

* Q3 revenue $7.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Initiated a process to explore and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for company

* Strategic alternatives to be considered may include acquisition or disposition of assets, joint ventures

* Strategic alternatives to be considered may include sale of company, alternative operating models or continuing with current business plan

* Canaccord Genuity is serving as financial advisor to company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.