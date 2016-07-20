FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FMC Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.01
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FMC Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - FMC Technologies Inc :

* Qtrly backlog for company was $3.4 billion, including subsea technologies backlog of $2.9 billion

* Fmc Technologies reports second quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.01; excluding charges, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total inbound orders were $537.9 million, including $334.1 million in subsea technologies orders

* "further deterioration in north america led to a significant impact to our surface technologies earnings" in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

