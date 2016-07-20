FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Datawatch Q3 loss per share $0.45
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Datawatch Q3 loss per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Datawatch Corp :

* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives

* Expect that q4 expenses will be well below expense level for third fiscal quarter

* Datawatch announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $7.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $7.8 million

* Strategic alternatives to be considered may include acquisition or disposition of assets, joint ventures, sale of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.