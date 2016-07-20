BRIEF-Joint sees Q2 2016 revenue $4.8 million to $5.0 million

July 20 (Reuters) - Joint Corp

* Reduces full year 2016 net new clinic openings guidance

* For full year 2016, Joint Corp. Is reiterating guidance for total revenues and adjusted EBITDA

* Fy2016 revenue view $20.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The joint corp. Announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $4.8 million to $5.0 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $19 million to $21 million

* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda loss to be in range of $1.8 million to $2.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S