FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Joint sees Q2 2016 revenue $4.8 million to $5.0 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Joint sees Q2 2016 revenue $4.8 million to $5.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Joint Corp

* Reduces full year 2016 net new clinic openings guidance

* For full year 2016, Joint Corp. Is reiterating guidance for total revenues and adjusted EBITDA

* Fy2016 revenue view $20.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The joint corp. Announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $4.8 million to $5.0 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $19 million to $21 million

* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda loss to be in range of $1.8 million to $2.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.