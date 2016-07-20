FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-BancorpSouth Q2 earnings per share $0.37
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BancorpSouth Q2 earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - BancorpSouth Inc :

* Bancorpsouth announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Says net interest revenue was $112.3 million for q2 of 2016, an increase of 4.7 percent

* Bancorpsouth inc says qtrly provision for credit losses of $2.0 million, compared to a negative provision of $5.0 million for q2 of 2015

* Bancorpsouth inc says qtrly net interest revenue was $112.3 million for q2 of 2016, an increase of 4.7 percent from $107.3 million for q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.