FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cohen & Steers Q2 earnings per share $0.53
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers Q2 earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Cohen & Steers Inc :

* Assets under management were $58.7 billion as of June 30, 2016, an increase of $3.7 billion from $55.1 billion at march 31, 2016

* Q2 revenue view $86.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cohen & steers reports second quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.53, or $0.46, as adjusted

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 revenue rose 3.4 percent to $86.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cohen & steers inc says operating margin increased to 39.5% for q2 of 2016 from 35.5% for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.