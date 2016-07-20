FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-East West Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.71
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-East West Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc :

* Estimates that fully diluted earnings per share for both third and q4 of 2016 will range from $0.69 to $0.71

* Sees organic loan growth of approximately $365 million per quarter or 6.00% annualized for remainder of 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* East West Bancorp reports net income for second quarter 2016 of $103.3 million, up 5% from prior year quarter and diluted earnings per share of $0.71, up 4% from prior year quarter

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.83 to $2.87

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $297.8 million

* Sees net interest margin ranging from 3.21% to 3.24% for third and q4 of 2016

* Sees provision for loan losses of $5 million per quarter for remainder of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $264.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.