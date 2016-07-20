BRIEF-Choice Properties Real Estate qtrly FFO per unit $0.249

July 20 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Qtrly rental revenue of $197.3 million, an increase of $14.2 million or 7.8%

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Choice properties real estate investment trust reports results for second quarter 2016 and announces distribution increase

* Will increase its annual distribution to $0.71 per unit, or by 6.0%

* Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.249

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per unit $0.204