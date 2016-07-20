FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hancock reports second quarter e.p.s. of $.59
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hancock reports second quarter e.p.s. of $.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Hancock Holding Co :

* Says net interest income (te) for q2 of 2016 was $171.2 million, up $3.0 million from q1 of 2016

* Says reported net interest margin (te) was 3.25% for q2 of 2016, up 2 bps from q1 of 2016

* Qtrly total allowance for loan losses was $226.1 million at june 30, 2016, up $8.3 million from march 31, 2016

* "while we expect additional charge-offs in (energy)portfolio, we continue to believe impact on company of energy cycle will be manageable"

* Hancock reports second quarter 2016 e.p.s. Of $.59

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At June 30, 2016, loans to energy industry totaled $1.48 billion, or 9% of total loans

* At quarter end, energy portfolio decreased approximately $153 million linked-quarter and is comprised of credits to both e&p and support sectors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

