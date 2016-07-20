FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America Q2 EPS $1.23 excluding items
July 20, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America Q2 EPS $1.23 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp Of America :

* Qtrly containerboard production was 926,000 tons

* Qtrly containerboard inventory was flat compared to end of q1 of 2016 and end of q2 of 2015

* Packaging Corporation Of America reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.30

* Q2 sales $1.42 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to close acquisition of Timbar later in q3

* Looking ahead to q3, expect higher containerboard, corrugated products and white paper shipments

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

