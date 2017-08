July 20 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Inc :

* Eagle Bancorp Inc announces subordinated notes offering

* Says Had Commenced A Public Offering Of $75 Mln Of Its Fixed-To-Floating subordinated notes, due 2026

* Eagle bancorp, inc. Announces subordinated notes offering