BRIEF-CVB Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.23

July 20 (Reuters) - Cvb Financial Corp :

* Qtrly net interest income before recapture of loan loss provision was $66.0 million, which was a $3.4 million, or 5.50%, increase over q1 of 2016

* CVB Financial Corp reports second quarter earnings for 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.57% for q2 of 2016, compared to 3.52% for q1 of 2016