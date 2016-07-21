FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q3 results
July 21, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q3 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc Says "Remain Focused On Growing Our Revenues And Pre-Tax Profits At A Double-Digit Annual Pace"

* Qtrly net sales orders increased 14% in value to $3.4 billion and 13% in homes to 11,714

* Qtrly sales order backlog increased 17% in value to $4.4 billion and 15% in homes to 14,670

* D.R. Horton inc says homebuilding revenue for Q3 of fiscal 2016 increased 9% to $3.1 billion from $2.9 billion in same quarter of fiscal 2015

* D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, reports fiscal 2016 third quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tax profits at a double-digit annual pace" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

