a year ago
BRIEF-Del Frisco's Q2 EPS $0.19; reiterates outlook
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Del Frisco's Q2 EPS $0.19; reiterates outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $357.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del Frisco's restaurant group, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $79.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $80.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterated outlook for fiscal year 2016

* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)

