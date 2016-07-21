FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insteel Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $0.71
July 21, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Insteel Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Insteel Industries Inc

* Insteel Industries reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 sales $115.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 results favorably impacted by widening spreads between selling prices and raw material costs

* "We expect strong results for our fiscal Q4 driven by favorable conditions in our construction end-markets"

* Q3 results also helped by increase in shipments and lower conversion costs relative to prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

