BRIEF-DST Systems reports Q2 earnings per share $1.58
July 21, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DST Systems reports Q2 earnings per share $1.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - DST Systems Inc

* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.42 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to $373.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.58

* Implemented restructuring to reduce workforce and consolidate certain facilities to enhance operational efficiency within financial services segment

* Anticipates restructuring will result in annual pretax operating cost savings of approximately $22.0 to $24.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

