a year ago
BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Q2 earnings $1.38/share
July 21, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Q2 earnings $1.38/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

* Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.36

* Q2 earnings per share $1.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.31 billion

* Says metals pricing environment for carbon steel products was favorable in Q2 of 2016

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.25 to $1.35

* Says regular quarterly dividend increased by 6.3 percent

* Says expects its average selling price in q3 of 2016 will be up 1 percent to 3 percent from Q2 of 2016

* Says quarterly cash dividend of $0.425 per share

* Says estimates tons sold to be down 1 percent to 3 percent in Q3 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects drilling activity levels to remain under pressure for foreseeable future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

