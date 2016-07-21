BRIEF-Johnson controls sees Q4 2016 earnings per share of $1.17 to $1.20

July 21 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc

* Adient spin-off remains on track for completion by end of october

* Says determined that adient will incorporate in ireland

* Johnson controls reports strong 2016 fiscal third quarter earnings; tightens guidance to higher end of previous range and announces acceleration of tyco merger close

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $1.17 to $1.20

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $9.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.62 billion

* Johnson controls inc says backlog at end of quarter improved to $4.8 billion, an increase of 2 percent from prior year

* Tightens its full year fiscal 2016 guidance from $3.85 - $4.00 earnings per diluted share to $3.95 to $3.98

* Johnson controls inc says expects to accelerate closing of its merger with tyco international plc to september 2, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

