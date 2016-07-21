FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares reports Q2 earnings per share $0.19
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares reports Q2 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc

* Huntington Bancshares incorporated reports 2016 second quarter net income of $175 million and earnings per common share of $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue rose 1 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Goals for full-year 2016 performance remain consistent with long-term financial goals of 4-6% revenue growth

* Anticipate NCOS will remain below our long-term normalized range of 35 to 55 basis points for fy

* Sees asset quality metrics expected to remain near current levels in 2016

* Q2 provision for credit losses 24,5 million versus $20.4 million last year

* Says Q2 net charge-offs declined to 0.13% of average loans and leases, down from 0.21% last year

* "we continue to expect growth in our regional economy"

* Q2 fte net interest income $516 million versus $498.6 million

* Says tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.96% at june 30, 2016, up 4 basis points from a year ago

* Says common equity tier 1 (cet1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.80% at june 30, 2016, up from 9.65% a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.