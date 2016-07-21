FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Q2 earnings per share $3.99
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Q2 earnings per share $3.99

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Sherwin-Williams Co :

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising FY16 EPS guidance to $11.65 to $11.85 per share

* "Our balance sheet remains flexible and is positioned well for future acquisitions and other investments in our business"

* For Q3, anticipate our consolidated net sales will increase a low to mid single digit percentage compared to last year's Q3

* FY2016 earnings per share view $12.68, revenue view $11.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Williams company reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.99

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $3.22 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.28 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $4.10 to $4.30 including items

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $11.65 to $11.85 including items

* FY EPS outlook includes an approximately $.85 per share net charge for acquisition costs

* For full year 2016, expect consolidated net sales to increase by a low single digit percentage compared to full year 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.41, revenue view $3.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.