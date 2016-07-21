BRIEF-Scholastic Q4 earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations

July 21 (Reuters) - Scholastic Corp :

* Says fiscal 2017 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $40 to $50 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $70 to $80 million

* Scholastic reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 results and fiscal 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion

* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to $513.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.70 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)