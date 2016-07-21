BRIEF-Interpublic Q2 earnings per share $0.38

July 21 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Companies Inc :
* Company affirms commitment to continued strong capital return programs
* Confirms full year financial targets at upper end of 3% to 4% organic revenue
* Confirms full year financial targets at 50 basis points or better of operating margin expansion
* Interpublic announces second quarter and first half 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $1.92 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.93 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Confirms full year financial targets at upper end of 3% to 4% organic revenue growth
* Q2 organic revenue increase of 3.7%
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $7.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)