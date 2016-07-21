FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Interpublic Q2 earnings per share $0.38
July 21, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interpublic Q2 earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Companies Inc :

* Company affirms commitment to continued strong capital return programs

* Confirms full year financial targets at upper end of 3% to 4% organic revenue

* Confirms full year financial targets at 50 basis points or better of operating margin expansion

* Interpublic announces second quarter and first half 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $1.92 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.93 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Confirms full year financial targets at upper end of 3% to 4% organic revenue growth

* Q2 organic revenue increase of 3.7%

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $7.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

